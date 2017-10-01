DONALD TRUMP

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt in Denver

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was seen walking into the Bronco's stadium in Denver wearing an "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt. (KGO-TV )

DENVER, Colo. (KGO) --
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was seen walking into the Bronco's stadium in Denver wearing an "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt.

This weekend President Trump tweeted about the mayor of Puerto Rico and questioned her leadership skills during the hurricane relief efforts.

Many felt that Trump's comments were unfounded and tone-deaf.

There has been no word from Lynch as to what inspired him to wear the controversial t-shirt ahead of the game against the Broncos.

Going into their week 4 game against Denver Lynch leads the Raiders with a mere 139 yards and a touchdown on three dozen carries but brings more than just numbers to his hometown team, namely a tone-setting physicality and personality.

"He's been a great addition," Del Rio said, noting he brings "passion and toughness" to a roster that prides itself on nastiness.

"Oh, you've just got to get him on the ground," said Miller, laughing because that's not so easy. "I remember one time when I tried to tackle him (when he was with) the Seattle Seahawks and I had him behind the line. It was like a yard. I think I had him by one leg and he just drug me for the next two and got the first down. Usually when you get a running back he'll just fall, but he's definitely 'Beast Mode.' They call him that for a reason."

Lynch presents another big test for Denver's defense, which is allowing a league-low 59 yards rushing and has yet to yield a touchdown run. That's a turnaround from last season when the Broncos were 28th in the league and allowed the Raiders to rush for 218 yards in Oakland.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersDenver BroncosPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpthe white house
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DONALD TRUMP
Draymond Green on anthem debate: 'We said what we had to say'
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
Health secretary Tom Price resigns in flap over private flights
Broncos LB Brandon Marshall urges teams to sign Colin Kaepernick
More donald trump
SPORTS
In first chance to respond to anthem comments, 49ers display show of unity
Giants face Padres in final game of the 2017 season
Matt Cain pitches 5 shutout innings to cap 13-year career as Giants fall to Padres
Football players kicked off team for taking a knee
More Sports
Top Stories
UC Berkeley student beaten unconscious at residence hall
Giants face Padres in final game of the 2017 season
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
Emaciated boxer found abandoned in SoCal; police search for puppies
A's, Rangers hoping for win to end season
Marseille knife attacker allegedly yelled 'Allahu akbar!' before slayings
CHP car hits, kills pedestrian in Half Moon Bay
Samuel 'Si' Newhouse, billionaire media mogul, dies at 89
Show More
Football players kicked off team for taking a knee
Bay Area shows support for Puerto Rico
Nuggets link arms during anthem as Warriors return to Oracle
British climber killed in Yosemite rockslide died saving his wife
FOREVER GIANT: Cain more than able in final start
More News
Top Video
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, EPCOT! Disney theme park turns 35
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
Football players kicked off team for taking a knee
CHP car hits, kills pedestrian in Half Moon Bay
More Video