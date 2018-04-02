SPORTS
espn

Raiders sign former Giants WR/KR Dwayne Harris to deal

The Oakland Raiders have signed receiver/special-teamer Dwayne Harris, the team announced Monday.

Terms were not released.

The New York Giants released Harris on March 22, saving more than $2.45 million on their salary cap. They originally signed him to a five-year, $17.5 million deal in 2015. They restructured his deal last season, a pay cut that could be recouped through incentives that he never ultimately hit.

Harris' first year with the Giants was promising -- he returned both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown. He also set career highs in catches (36), yards (396) and touchdown receptions (four).

In recent seasons, however, Harris has failed to be the offensive factor the Giants had hoped he would be when they originally signed him from the Dallas Cowboys. Harris caught a touchdown pass on his only target in 2016, and he didn't have a ball thrown in his direction before his 2017 season was cut short.

Harris, 30, suffered a foot injury in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that required surgery. Harris passed his physical Thursday before being cut and is training for next season, as he expects to be ready for the start of the offseason workout program if he is signed in the coming weeks.

Harris was not offered a pay cut this offseason, a source told ESPN, as he wasn't going to be part of the Giants' plans -- counting more than $4 million against the salary cap.

The Cowboys originally selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of East Carolina. He immediately made his mark in Dallas on special teams, ranking second in the NFL with an average of 16.1 yards per punt return in 2012. He had two returns for touchdowns in his first three professional seasons.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.

