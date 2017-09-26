OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The world champion Golden State Warriors won't be going to the White House, and it's still unclear if they'll do any sort of demonstration before their preseason opener this Saturday.
Coach Steve Kerr tells the Mercury News they haven't even talked about a potential protest.
NBA rules state players, coaches and trainers are to stand up and line up in a dignified posture during the national anthem.
President Trump withdrew any talk of an invitation for the Warriors to visit the White House after Stephen Curry said he would decline an invite to go.
