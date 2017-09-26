GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Report: Golden State Warriors undecided about protest in preseason opener

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly undecided about doing a demonstration for the national anthem in this weekend's preseason opener. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The world champion Golden State Warriors won't be going to the White House, and it's still unclear if they'll do any sort of demonstration before their preseason opener this Saturday.

Coach Steve Kerr tells the Mercury News they haven't even talked about a potential protest.

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors talk Trump, next season during Media Day

NBA rules state players, coaches and trainers are to stand up and line up in a dignified posture during the national anthem.

President Trump withdrew any talk of an invitation for the Warriors to visit the White House after Stephen Curry said he would decline an invite to go.

Click here for more stories and video about the Golden State Warriors.

Related Topics:
sportsPresident Donald Trumpcolin kaepernickprotestthe white housepoliticsGolden State WarriorsNBAdonald trumpWashington DCSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Kevin Durant: 'Sports is what brings us all together'
Warriors get shunned by president before there could be a dialogue
Donald Trump says Warriors not welcome at White House
Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a knee before National Anthem
Welcome to the NFL Africa Zone
Mariners hope to seal series win over A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car in parking lot
Firefighters battle 2,000-acre Canyon Fire near Anaheim-Corona border
Pres. Trump to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Trump wants rule to stop NFL players from kneeling during anthem
Show More
Trump adviser Roger Stone says he won't be 'punching bag' in Russia probe
Ala. Senate candidate pulls out gun during campaign rally
OUSD Honor Band takes a knee while playing National Anthem at A's game
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
National Voter Registration Day taking place today
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car in parking lot
More Video