Reports: Serena Williams gives birth to first child, a girl

Williams announced her pregnancy with fiancee Alex Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, in April. The couple will reportedly marry in the fall.
The couple received congratulations from Beyonce on Instagarm and US Open Tennis on Twitter.
Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017
Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN
Vanity Fair, Vogue, E! News and People Magazine have all reported the birth.
Williams has not yet officially confirmed the birth.