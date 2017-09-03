Reports: Serena Williams gives birth to first child, a girl

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!



Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

Tennis star Serena Williams has reportedly given birth to her first child, a girl.Williams announced her pregnancy with fiancee Alex Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, in April. The couple will reportedly marry in the fall.The couple received congratulations from Beyonce on Instagarm and US Open Tennis on Twitter.Vanity Fair, Vogue, E! News and People Magazine have all reported the birth.Williams has not yet officially confirmed the birth.