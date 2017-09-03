SPORTS

Reports: Serena Williams gives birth to first child, a girl

Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tennis star Serena Williams has reportedly given birth to her first child, a girl.

Williams announced her pregnancy with fiancee Alex Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, in April. The couple will reportedly marry in the fall.

The couple received congratulations from Beyonce on Instagarm and US Open Tennis on Twitter.



Vanity Fair, Vogue, E! News and People Magazine have all reported the birth.

Williams has not yet officially confirmed the birth.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportscelebrity babiescelebrity birthsserena williamsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
JaVale McGee re-enacts traffic in Los Angeles with daughter's help
Mariners looking to sweep Athletics
Bumgarner slated to start against Cardinals
Mariners rally from 4-run deficit, beat Athletics 7-6
More Sports
Top Stories
La Tuna Fire chars nearly 5,900 acres, threatens homes
Walter Becker, Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, dies
North Korea says it tested hydrogen bomb; Trump denounces its 'hostile' behavior
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
State Dept. closes Russian consulate in SF, inspections clear
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Labor Day
Suspect formally charged with Temple student's murder
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Show More
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
14 treated for heat-related issues at Pleasanton event
Bay Area records smashed as heat wave drags on
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
South Korean military says North has conducted sixth nuclear test
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
More Photos