San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Tickets to go to the San Francisco 49ers game on Thursday are going for under $20.

In 2014, many 49ers fans paid hundreds, and sometimes even thousands of dollars to watch the team that year.

ABC7 News checked pre-paid parking prices that are going for $40.


It seems it will cost more to park than it will for you and a friend to get into the game.

The San Francisco 49ers are on a bad run right now. They haven't won a game so far this season, with their new head coach and general manager.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers break new ground hiring first openly LGBT coach

There have been a lot of complaints about the heat in the seat section exposed to the sun.

It's hard to believe that just three years ago when this stadium opened up, the 49ers had the highest estimated price in the NFL. For a family of four to attend a game, it came at a cost of $641.

And don't forget about traffic. The stretch of Highway 101 that goes by the stadium was just named the third worst commute in the Bay Area.

The game starts right in the heart of rush hour at 5:25 p.m.

Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on the San Francisco 49ers.
