San Jose sharks, volunteers team up to build bikes for kids

Players for the San Jose Sharks and over 100 volunteers are busy putting together hundreds of bicycles for local children. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Players for the San Jose Sharks are busy putting together hundreds of bicycles for local children.

The Sharks, Groupware Technology and Turning Wheels for Kids are spending the day building 250 bikes.

These groups have teamed up before to build a playground last year. They're sticking with the healthy living theme and getting kids on bikes for exercise and also their freedom.


"You know the impact we're going to make in one day is going to be pretty fantastic, especially with school starting. We've had lots of requests for children who need bikes to get to school. It takes some pressure off the parents. So, this 250 bikes is going to make a big impact right away," Turning Wheels for Kids spokesperson Ignacio Vallejo said.

Ten local non-profits will get the bikes Tuesday and many of them will be handed out to the parents to give to their kids.

"When I got to make those calls letting them know that we were going to be donating bikes, they were over the moon so grateful, which is kind of the best part about this whole thing," Sharks Foundation spokesperson Jenne Johnson said.

At least 80 of the bikes will be delivered to the non-profits, and the rest of them will be picked up at the SAP Center in San Jose.

