San Ramon Little League team keeps World Series dream alive

The dream of playing in the Little League World Series is still alive for the Canyon Creek All-Star team from San Ramon.They play Wednesday at the Western Regionals in San Bernardino.The 11 and 12 year olds bounced back from their opening game loss by defeating a team from Chandler, Arizona yesterday.Cade Hannula and Aidan Camberg led the way, with back to back solo home runs in the third inning.Canyon Creek has to win four more games to advance to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.