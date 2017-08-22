SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Santa Clara officials, San Francisco 49ers spar over audit results

Santa Clara's mayor said the 49ers owe the city at least $2 million and is giving them 30 days to provide proper documents or she will resume legal action against the team. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara's defiant mayor said the San Francisco 49ers owe the city $2 million and a lot of documents no matter what a revised audit reveals.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said she plans on giving the 49ers 30 days to provide those at their next meeting on Thursday. "And if they don't produce those documents we will resume legal action against them to produce those documents," she said.

The auditor estimates about $114,000 in net un-reimbursed city staff costs, $894,000 in construction funds used for public safety and operation costs, and more than $718,000 in unpaid parking fees.

San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido said the auditor's report was riddled with errors. He released a statement saying, "In the end, they wasted over $200,000 in public funds to discover that the city of Santa Clara failed to bill $115,000 in expenses - something which was their responsibility."


That will all be made public at this Thursday's Stadium Authority meeting, which will be open to the public where comments will be accepted.

