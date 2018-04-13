Sebastian Janikowski agrees to contract with Seahawks

Former Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Friday.
The deal comes after Janikowski met with the Seahawks on Tuesday.
Janikowski, 40, is one of only three players remaining in the NFL from the 2000 draft; he was drafted 17th overall that year. He did not play last season after being placed on injured reserve with a back issue that surfaced late in the preseason.
Janikowski is the Raiders' all-time leading scorer with 1,799 points, which ranks 11th in NFL history. He also played in a franchise-record 268 games and 17 seasons.
He took a $1 million pay cut late in training camp and made $3 million last season. He had signed a four-year, $16 million extension in 2014.
His 63-yard field goal at Denver in 2011 was, at the time, tied for the longest field goal in league history. Janikowski has converted 80.4 percent of his field goal attempts (414-for-515) and 98.9 percent of his extra point attempts. His 55 field goals of at least 50 yards are an NFL record.
Before 2017, Janikowski had missed only four games in his career -- two as a rookie, one in 2001 and another in 2011.
The 6-foot-1, 258-pounder encountered legal troubles early in his football career, with four arrests at Florida State and five more run-ins with the law after joining the Raiders.
ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.
