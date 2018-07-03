SPORTS
espn

Senzatela throws 7 shutout innings, Rockies beat Giants 8-1

DENVER -- Antonio Senzatela pitched seven scoreless innings in his first start of the season, Nolan Arenado hit his National League-leading 22nd home run and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Colorado's Charlie Blackmon had three hits, including his first homer since June 20. Trevor Story had an RBI triple for the Rockies, who have won five of their last six games.

D.J. LeMahieu added a run-scoring double for Colorado, which has beaten the Giants in 14 of the past 16 games at Coors Field dating to Sept. 7, 2016.

Senzatela, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Albuquerque, struck out four and walked none while limiting the Giants to three hits. Senzatela started in the spot vacated by struggling Jon Gray, who started for the Rockies in their season opener but was optioned to Albuquerque last weekend.

Senzatela (3-1) made the team out of spring training and began the season in the Rockies' bullpen before being optioned on May 2 to Albuquerque, where he went 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA in eight starts prior to his recall. As a rookie last season, Senzatela had most of his success as a starter, going 10-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 20 starts.

Chris Stratton (8-6) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs on 11 hits, including Blackmon's solo shot in the first inning.

The Giants broke through for a run on Alec Hanson's RBI single in the eighth off reliever MikeDunn.

The Giants were trailing 3-0 when Arenado broke the game open in the fifth with a three-run homer. Stratton walked LeMahieu to start the inning and Blackmon singled before Arenado drove a 3-2 offering over the left-center field wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: The team's starting rotation is nearing full strength again. Manager Bruce Bochy said that RHP Johnny Cueto is slated to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Thursday, when he's scheduled to start against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cueto was placed on the DL, retroactive to April 29, because of a right elbow sprain. RHP Jeff Samardzija is slated to start Saturday's game against St. Louis after being reinstated from the 10-day DL. Samardzija went on the DL after leaving a May 30 start against Colorado following one inning due to tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis has gone on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger. Bettis left his last start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after three innings because of the finger injury. Senzatela was recalled from Albuquerque to fill Bettis' roster spot and started Tuesday against the Giants in the place of RHP Jon Gray, who was optioned Saturday to Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (3-4, 4.18 ERA) is coming off a strong outing in which he allowed one run on seven hits over six innings in a 2-1 win against Arizona.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-3, 4.23 ERA) has gone 1/3 with a 5.26 ERA in eight previous starts at Coors Field this season.

Related Video
Blackmon's solo shot puts Rockies up early
Blackmon's solo shot puts Rockies up early
Charlie Blackmon sends a solo home run to center field in the first inning, his 15th long ball of the season.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbsan francisco giantscolorado rockies
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Sources: Kevon Looney agrees to re-sign with Golden State
Giants starters Johnny Cueto (elbow), Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) to come off DL this week
DeMarcus Cousins says conversations with Warriors sealed decision to join
Second half shaping up as wild ride to baseball's postseason
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of Oakland Ghost Ship fire victim not satisfied with plea deal
Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Here's how to make your own air conditioner for $8
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Local laws don't apply inside San Francisco's Presidio
Show More
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
New citizens sworn in on Alameda's USS Hornet
Think twice before buying used car seats
Water overwhelms Philadelphia streets
PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches from when Ghost Ship fire plea deal reached
More News