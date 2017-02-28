SPORTS

Tennis icon Serena Williams surprises two guys to match at Dolores Park

Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Serena Williams can probably beat you at tennis - even when she's wearing UGG boots!

Sunday night, two men in San Francisco's Dolores Park found that out when out of nowhere the tennis legend walked up and asked if she could play them.

"Just having a stroll at night and I'm thinking about asking these guys if I could hit with them, just to see their reaction," Williams said in a video posted on her Snapchat page.

Williams' fiance, Alexis Ohanian, recorded it, capturing as she prepped for play. "Don't do this at home," she joked, referring to playing in UGG boots.

After winning the game, she said, ""The moral of the story is, you never know if I'm coming to a tennis court near you!"

Williams has been in San Francisco quite a bit, after getting engaged to Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit. She posted video of the lead up to the match on Snapchat.

Related Topics:
sportsserena williamstennisredditsilicon valleybuzzworthydistractionsocietycelebrity engagementscelebritySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Chiefs release franchise rushing leader Jamaal Charles
Vote: Three questions leading into the NFL combine
How two uneasy moments made Cavs better equipped for Warriors
Kirk Cousins' preferred destination is 49ers if traded, according to source
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on SJ bound flight
Airport worker describes scene before deadly Riverside crash
11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
San Francisco doctors reflect on evolution of AIDS treatment
Trump makes unsupported claim that Obama was 'behind' town hall protests
77-year-old woman killed walking to crash scene in Pittsburg
Show More
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
Threats cause evacuations of Bay Area ADL, Jewish community centers
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos