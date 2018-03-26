SPORTS
espn

Sharks sign Denver F Dylan Gambrell to entry-level contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have signed University of Denver forward Dylan Gambrell to an entry-level contract.

General manager Doug Wilson announced the move Monday, a day after Gambrell's college season ended with a loss to Ohio State in an NCAA regional final. Gambrell was a second-round pick by San Jose in 2016.

Wilson says he believes Gambrell's speed and knowledge make him ready to be an NHL player.

Gambrell had 13 goals and 30 assists in 40 games this season. He helped Denver win the NCAA title last year and had 43 goals and 89 assists in 120 career college games.

