Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
AMBER ALERT
Child Abduction Emergency
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
AMBER ALERT
Child Abduction Emergency
Full Story
NFL
Shu's Views: ABC7's Mike Shumann with his 49ers and Raiders predictions
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2505743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ShusViewsWeek5 (KGO)
KGO
By
Mike Shumann
Saturday, October 07, 2017 07:29PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders face the Washington Redskins and the 49ers face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.
ABC7's Mike Shumann predicts who will take home the 'W.'
Click the video viewer above to see Mike's prediction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
Oakland Raiders
nfl
football
San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens
Oakland
San Francisco
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NFL
Derek Carr returns to practice for Raiders after back injury
Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question
Colts host 49ers, look to avoid getting swept by NFC West
Ravens keeping guard up against Manuel, Raiders
More nfl
SPORTS
Klay Thompson: Warriors aspire to be Michael Jordan's Bulls
Warriors Commentator Laurence Scott finds stardom in China
State Warriors fans in China pay big bucks to see NBA games on a global stage
Sharks look to rebound from opening loss, host Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Hurricane Nate moves toward second landfall on Gulf Coast
Security ramped up for Fleet Week in San Francisco
Family of SoCal victim aims to freeze estate of Vegas gunman
Former student sues frat after alleging hazing ritual left him with brain damage
San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows
Jeff Sessions consulted Christian right legal group on religious freedom memo
Show More
Harvey, Irma blamed for 33,000 job losses
Gang member with gun in school zone arrested in Santa Rosa
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Nate, evacuation orders declared
VIDEO: Couple's fight at Texas restaurant goes viral
Rapper Nelly arrested on suspicion of rape
More News
Top Video
Family of SoCal victim aims to freeze estate of Vegas gunman
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows
ABC7's Beyond the headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Teen Mental Health Roundtable
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco