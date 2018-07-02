SPORTS
espn

SS Marco Luciano among Giants' international class for 2018

SAN FRANCISCO -- Power-hitting shortstop Marco Luciano from the Dominican Republic is among 11 international prospects to sign with the San Francisco Giants.

The club announced the deals Monday as the international signing period began.

Luciano, 16, is highly regarded as one of the top international prospects in the 2018 class. The Giants posted a photo on their Twitter account of a smiling Luciano in a team uniform and hat while signing his paperwork.

The contracts were pending physicals.

Cuban center fielder Jairo Pomares and right fielder Luis Matos of Venezuela also were part of the Giants' international class for this year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbmarco lucianointernational classsan francisco giantsdominican republic
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors draft pick Jacob Evans III signs contract
Joe Thornton, Tomas Hertl returning to Sharks
ESPN sources: Javale McGee reaches deal with LA Lakers
Sharks-Thornton deal grades out well for all parties
More Sports
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire prompts evacuations in Moraga
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
Show More
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
More News