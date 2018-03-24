SPORTS
espn

Stephen Curry exits Warriors win after suffering left MCL sprain

Chris Haynes
OAKLAND, Calif. -- In his first game back since missing six contests with a right ankle injury, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curryleft late in the third quarter of Friday night's 106-94 winover the Atlanta Hawkswith a left knee injury and did not return.

The Warriors said Curry suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee and would undergo an MRI on Saturday.

The incident occurred when teammateJaVale McGee elevated for a block attempt and ended up falling on the left leg of Curry. The two-time NBA MVP immediately begin hopping and then limping in pain.

"I was just trying to block a shot and I ran into him,"McGee said.

Curry did not address the media. Hours after the game, he emerged from the locker room with his wife, Ayesha, on his side. All the other players were long gone. He was walking with a slight limp, but appeared to be in good spirits. He told ESPN in comical fashion, "I'm good. Well, at least it's not my ankle."

His disposition was a drastic shift from when the incident first occurred.

Soon after McGee collided with Curry's knee, Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who pulled Curry from the game promptly, said he initially assumed the injury was to Curry's ankle when he saw him limping.

"We'll see what the MRI says tomorrow," Kerr said. "There's not a lot we can do or predict. Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate, you know. He rehabs his ankle for the last couple of weeks, gets that strong, and then the knee goes. So we'll see what happens. Keep our fingers crossed."

The Warriors head performance therapist, Chelsea Lane, checked on Curry while on the bench as he sat in clear frustration. Moments later, Curry attempted to exit for the locker room, but he was struggling to do so.

He played in 25 minutes and scored 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

It was also the first game he had worn low-top shoes. Curry normally wears a mid- or high-top shoe as well as braces during competition due to his history with ankle injuries.

Asked what he makes of Curry's spate of injuries this season, Kerr threw up his hands and said they seemed random.

McGee also took to Twitter to express his frustration.

The Warriors are hobbling as they approach the postseason. Klay Thompson (hand fracture), Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and Kevin Durant (rib contusion) are all sidelined.

Before exiting Oracle Arena, Durant spoke to ESPN about the state of the team's health.

"S--- ain't perfect when you're living life," he said. "There's going to be ebbs and flows. I know since this whole Warriors [dynasty] started, it's been pretty nice. There's nothing to worry about. We're all living life good. We're playing in the NBA. We got a couple ankle tweaks, we got a few rib injuries, a couple of guys got kicked in the groin, a little fractured thumb. Nobody is dealing with anything life-threatening."

Durant said he spoke to Curry, but he didn't go into details of the conversation. The 6-foot-11 forward did not appear to be overly concerned about the severity of Curry's latest injury.

"Obviously you don't know," Durant said. "Once you get the diagnosis and you figure out the timetable and what could happen...We don't know what's going on. You just want to get some information, but it's all good, man. Steph is going to work his tail off to get back no matter what it is and we're all going to support him and we're going to be there for him. We're going to hold this s--- down."

ESPN spoke to multiple players about the string of injuries and each didn't feel as if they were in a dire situation.

"I think it's day-to-day," said Warriors guard Nick Young. "I think it just takes time. I'll be needing [Steph] postseason. I told him, 'Man, I didn't come here for you to get hurt. So, you need to get right so we can throw some champagne around a little bit.'"

"Everybody feels for Steph," Kerr said. "But it's more a case of you gotta keep going, keep pushing forward."

Despite the injury, Curry was in "good spirits," Kerr said.

"I talked to him," Kerr said. "He's disappointed, but that's part of it. You just keep pushing and see how it goes tomorrow."

Related Video
Curry exits after McGee falls on his leg
Curry exits after McGee falls on his leg
Stephen Curry leaves the game after JaVale McGee awkwardly falls on his leg.

Kerr on Curry's injury: 'It seems pretty random'
Kerr on Curry's injury: 'It seems pretty random'
Steve Kerr talks about Steph Curry's MCL sprain that he suffered in Friday's game vs. the Hawks.

Related Topics:
sportsespnkneestephen currygolden state warriorsmclinjurynbasprain
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico wins against Iceland in big match at Levi's stadium
Stephen Curry returns then injures left knee as Warriors win
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Warriors' Stephen Curry returns vs. Hawks after 6-game absence
More Sports
Top Stories
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
FBI continues investigation into deadly crash at Travis Air Force Base
Berkeley family wins bidding war over home with a song
Mexico wins against Iceland in big match at Levi's stadium
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts
Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game
Show More
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
Bay Area students prepare for local March For Our Lives rallies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos