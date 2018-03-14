  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Stephen Curry out for at least another week due to re-injured right ankle

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry will miss at least another week because of his troublesome right ankle, which he re-injured last Thursday against San Antonio.

The Warriors said Tuesday their two-time MVP would be re-evaluated in a week. That means he will sit out the next four games -- Wednesday at home against the Lakers, Friday at home against the Kings, then road games at Phoenix on Saturday and at San Antonio on Monday.

Curry rolled his ankle driving left for a layup at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter in the win against the Spurs.

Golden State did not practice Tuesday as originally planned a day after the team celebrated Curry's 30th birthday, which is actually Wednesday. Coach Steve Kerr was in attendance and even danced on stage with his players in social media videos that were shared of the festivities.

As number 30 for Golden State turns 30 years old, what does Steph have left to prove in his illustrious NBA career?

