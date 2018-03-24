OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, league sources tells ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks and could return near the start of playoffs.
Curry suffered the injury during the third quarter of last night's 106-94 victory over Atlanta.
The Grade 2 sprain is worse than the injury Curry suffered in playoffs two years back, a Grade 1 which forced him to miss 15 days.
This injury typically comes with at least 4 to 6 week timetable.
