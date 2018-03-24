GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain

Warriors guard Stephen Curry waits for play to resume during Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Grizzlies May 5, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, league sources tells ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks and could return near the start of playoffs.

Curry suffered the injury during the third quarter of last night's 106-94 victory over Atlanta.

The Grade 2 sprain is worse than the injury Curry suffered in playoffs two years back, a Grade 1 which forced him to miss 15 days.
This injury typically comes with at least 4 to 6 week timetable.
