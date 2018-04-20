Stephen Curry to begin practicing, will be re-evaluated next week

The Golden State Warriors said Friday that guard Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23, will begin participating in modified team practices on Saturday.
The team said the intensity of Curry's on-court rehabilitation will continue to increase and that he'll be re-evaluated in one week.
Golden State has a 3-0 lead in its first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.
