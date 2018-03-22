Stephen Curry to play in Under Armour low-tops for first time

His brand-new Curry 5 low shoe was unveiled on his 30th birthday last week, March 14. Curry, who is listed as probable, said he would wear the kicks with the company of ankle braces in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, his first game back after missing the past six contests to nurse a tweaked right ankle.
Curry has always worn a mid- or high-top shoe along with braces during competition because of his history of ankle injuries.
"I wanted to switch it up a little bit with a light shoe that could help speed the game up for me," Curry told ESPN. "It is kind of ironic that I made the switch this season considering my ankle issues, but this shoe is stable and engineered to maximize my performance. I will still wear my ankle braces, but I have total comfort and security in my new shoe."
High-top shoes typically aren't a best-seller mostly because of the difficulties to coordinate with everyday clothes. Curry's line has always had all versions, but he only played in the high-tops, which is the version most fans see.
He admitted that style played a part in the change, as well. He made his feeling known in a meeting with Under Armour almost two years ago.
"It was like my Forrest Gump moment where I had to break out of [the high-tops]," he said to ESPN. "...When people took pictures of my shoes, the braces distracted what the shoe looks like and it made it look a little bulky. I was like, 'I just want to get to a point where I can get my ankles strong enough that when I'm out there on the court with my new shoes, I'm looking good in my new shoes and I ain't got to wear these braces to dumb it down.
"But I had to take a step back and say I can have the best of both worlds. I can have a dope shoe that's a low that still can fit a brace that makes sure that I'm good to go. It's a different silhouette and everything. This was years in the making."
During the 2016 NBA Finals, UA released a new colorway of the Curry 2 lows. The 6-foot-3 guard contemplated wearing them in the series, but Warriors general manager Bob Myers and Curry's agent Jeff Austin talked him out of it, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.
This time around, all parties are in agreement on going with the lows.
"[Under Armour] was all about it," Curry said. "It was a matter of, they didn't want to, for a lack of a better tone, turn any heads within the organization. Like, [the Warriors saying], 'Yo, what are y'all doing.' But that was all my direction. It turned out well. I'm happy with it."
