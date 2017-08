A high school football player remains in a drug-induced coma, after suffering a traumatic brain injury.Bailey Foley, 17, plays for Fortuna High School in Humboldt County.The senior had seizures on the sideline, during the final moments of Fortuna's game at Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa on Friday.Foley's parents drove nearly 200-miles to be at his side. GoFundMe page set out to raise $5,000 for his family. So far people have donated more than $21,000.