CONCUSSION

Teen remains in coma after serious football related head injury

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old Bailey Foley who plays football for Fortuna High School in Humboldt County remains in a coma after a head injury. (KGO-TV )

HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KGO) --
A high school football player remains in a drug-induced coma, after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Bailey Foley, 17, plays for Fortuna High School in Humboldt County.

RELATED: Study: CTE in nearly 90% of donated athlete brains

The senior had seizures on the sideline, during the final moments of Fortuna's game at Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa on Friday.

Foley's parents drove nearly 200-miles to be at his side.

A GoFundMe page set out to raise $5,000 for his family. So far people have donated more than $21,000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsconcussionfootballhealthdoctorsteenman injuredteenagerhigh schoolhigh school footballCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONCUSSION
Niners LB Donavin Newsom taken to hospital after collision in practice
Giants call up Pablo Sandoval, put Brandon Belt on DL
Giants' Brandon Belt has concussion symptoms after curveball to head
Study: CTE in nearly 90-percent of donated athlete brains
More concussion
SPORTS
49ers safety Eric Reid takes knee for national anthem, after all
Corbin solid, Martinez has 2 HRs and Diamondbacks beat Giants 11-0
Hoyer has stellar half for 49ers, before 32-31 Vikings rally
Choo homers but Rangers do little else in 8-3 loss to A's
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
Gas prices could rise, but not because of Hurricane
Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride
Expedia exec. named new CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Piedmont Mayor resigns after after controversial Facebook post
Show More
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
Power restored to thousands of homes in SF
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
VIRAL PHOTO: Dozens rescued from flooded nursing home
More News
Top Video
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Expedia exec. named new CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber
More Video