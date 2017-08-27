HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KGO) --A high school football player remains in a drug-induced coma, after suffering a traumatic brain injury.
Bailey Foley, 17, plays for Fortuna High School in Humboldt County.
RELATED: Study: CTE in nearly 90% of donated athlete brains
The senior had seizures on the sideline, during the final moments of Fortuna's game at Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa on Friday.
Foley's parents drove nearly 200-miles to be at his side.
A GoFundMe page set out to raise $5,000 for his family. So far people have donated more than $21,000.