BAY TO BREAKERS

Thousands expected for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race

Traffic will be a mess on Sunday in San Francisco as runners and participants cross the city for the Bay to Breakers race. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Traffic will be a mess on Sunday in San Francisco as runners and participants cross the city for the Bay to Breakers race.

It's the oldest continuously running footrace in America.

This year, the race celebrates the 50th anniversary of the summer of love.

Runners will start at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard streets, and will run about seven miles west across the city to the finish line on the Great Highway by Ocean Beach.

Organizers expect 40,000 runners and 200,000 spectators.
PHOTOS: 2016 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
