MAVERICKS

Titans of Mavericks organizers file for bankruptcy

A surfer rides a big wave during the Titans of Mavericks competition in Mavericks, Calif. in this undated photo. (KGO-TV)

By
MAVERICKS, Calif. (KGO) --
This year's Mavericks Big Wave Surf Contest may be in jeopardy. ABC7 News has learned the competition's organizers Cartel Management Inc. and Titans of Mavericks LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday.

The popular competition at Half Moon Bay draws some of the biggest surfers from around the world every year and was just about to introduce a women's heat.

Cartel had offered more prize money and made it a digital media event, offering a live stream online so people could watch from a safe distance.

Our media partner the Mercury News spoke with an official with Cartel Management, the official said they will release more information this morning.

Mavericks has held surf contests since 1999 at Pillar Point, when conditions are ideal for waves 25 feet or higher.

PHOTOS: Mavericks big wave surf competition 2016
For more on the Mavericks, click here.
Related Topics:
sportsmaverickssurfingcompetitionHalf Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MAVERICKS
Surfers paddle out for Mavericks' opening day
Santa Cruz man wins Mavericks surf competition
PHOTOS: Mavericks big wave surf competition 2016
RAW VIDEO: Titans of Mavericks competition 2016
More mavericks
SPORTS
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Sources: Financial giant Goldman Sachs backs out of Raiders' stadium deal
Patriots QB Tom Brady says parents to attend Super Bowl after 'challenging year'
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
More Sports
Top Stories
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Santa Clara Co. supes unanimously vote to file lawsuit against Trump
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
Show More
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
Police searching for escaped inmate near I-880 in Hayward
Defense gives opening remarks in Sierra LaMar murder trial
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
ONLY ON 7: Man accused of peeping at Stanford University arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hundreds protest at SFO over Trump's Muslim travel ban
PHOTOS: March for Life
ABC7 Star: Dreamcatcher Youth Center helps exploited, abused youth
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos