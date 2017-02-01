Titans of Mavericks organizers file for bankruptcy

MAVERICKS, Calif. (KGO) --This year's Mavericks Big Wave Surf Contest may be in jeopardy. ABC7 News has learned the competition's organizers Cartel Management Inc. and Titans of Mavericks LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday.
The popular competition at Half Moon Bay draws some of the biggest surfers from around the world every year and was just about to introduce a women's heat.
Cartel had offered more prize money and made it a digital media event, offering a live stream online so people could watch from a safe distance.
Our media partner the Mercury News spoke with an official with Cartel Management, the official said they will release more information this morning.
Mavericks has held surf contests since 1999 at Pillar Point, when conditions are ideal for waves 25 feet or higher.
