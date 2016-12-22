SHOES

Traveling sneaker exhibit opens at Oakland Museum of California
A traveling exhibit celebrating sneakers has opened at the Oakland Museum of California, featuring shoes with early rubber soles made by Goodyear. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A traveling exhibit celebrating sneakers has opened at the Oakland Museum of California.

The Out of the Box exhibit features shoes with early rubber soles made by Goodyear, and replicas of the spiked sprinting shoes worn by Jesse Owens.

What began as a basketball shoe has turned into a fashion obsession.

"Most people buy basketball shoes to wear with jeans. They don't wear it to play basketball," sneaker lover Devlin Braswell told ABC7 News.

