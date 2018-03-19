SPORTS
espn

Trevor Cahill, A's finalize $1.25M, 1-year contract

MESA, Ariz. -- Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the Oakland Athletics have finalized a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

As part of the deal announced Monday, Cahill would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

The 30-year-old was 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA last season in 14 starts and seven relief appearances for San Diego and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 24. He had a $1.75 million salary and earned a $250,000 assignment bonus but fell short of a $250,000 bonus that would have been triggered by his 15th start.

Oakland drafted Cahill in the second round in 2006 with the 66th overall pick. He made his big league debut with the A's in 2009 and was an All-Star in 2010.

He has a 73-79 record with a 4.11 ERA in nine big league seasons that include time with Oakland (2009-11), Arizona (2012-14), Atlanta (2015) and the Chicago Cubs (2015-16).

To clear a roster spot, Oakland placed 26-year-old right-hander Jharel Cotton on the 60-day disabled list. Cotton is scheduled for Tommy John surgery Wednesday. He was 9-10 with a 5.58 ERA in 24 starts for the A's last year.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsdealmlbcontractpitchertrevor cahill
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
The Dominant 20: The teams that made the biggest impact
Stephen Curry eyes Hawks-Warriors on Friday for return, sources say
Spurs shut down makeshift Warriors in fourth quarter
Warriors' Draymond Green says pelvic contusion injury 'not serious'
Aldridge's double-double fuels Spurs by Warriors, 89-75
More Sports
Top Stories
Major BART delays due to fire on BART tracks in SF
Shooting at high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, prompts lockdown
1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
1 injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Show More
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos