NFL players are responding Friday after President Trump criticized increased penalties for hard hits, and National Anthem protests."Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners -- when somebody disrespects our flag -- to say, 'Get that son of a (expletive) off the field right now, out, he's fired,'" Trump said at a rally in Alabama.He didn't mention specific players, although former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the National Anthem last season, in protest of police brutality.Trump went on to say that stiffer penalties are, "ruining the game.""Today -- if you hit too hard, right, they hit too hard. Fifteen yards, throw him out of the game," Trump added.