SPORTS

Venus Williams may have revealed Serena is expecting a baby girl

Serena Williams is expecting her first child in the coming months. (Kin Cheung/AP Photo)

Venus Williams may have hinted at the gender of her younger sister's unborn child in a recent interview.

During the conversation Venus said, "She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" opening up the door to further speculation.

She later added that her and her other sisters are also vying to have the child named after them.

"Of course, every day we're like, Baby Vee, Baby Isha, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us," she said referring to her two other sisters, Isha and Lyndrea Price.

Serena quickly shot down the rumors, saying she still unaware of whether the child is a boy or a girl.


A rep for Serena Williams had no comment about the sex of the tennis player's baby.
Related Topics:
sportsserena williamstennispregnancy
Load Comments
SPORTS
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Warriors star Steph Curry appearing on GMA
Warriors face off against rival Cavaliers at 5:30 on ABC7
Golfer loses club in hilarious fail
More Sports
Top Stories
Cavs the champs but Warriors the favorites in the NBA Finals
Warriors face off against rival Cavaliers at 5:30 on ABC7
Trump announcing decision on global climate impact -- WATCH LIVE AT 12PM
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Martinez
Oakland celebrates hundreds of college scholarship recipients
Warriors star Steph Curry appearing on GMA
Cleanup of acid on San Leandro connector ramp continues
Show More
LeBron James to lean on experience in latest Finals challenge vs. Warriors
Community mourns high schoolers killed in Alameda crash
California lawmakers OK bill to add new gender option on IDs
Labor unions push for local hiring requirements
Is Cavaliers-Warriors Round 3 the most star-studded NBA Finals ever?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
More Photos