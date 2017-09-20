DEREK CARR

VIDEO: Raiders QB Derek Carr shows off his inner Justin Timberlake in new ad

by Tess Stevens
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
We know Derek Carr as an invaluable quarterback, an infallible leader, and all-around good guy on and off the field -- but we've never seen him like this.

After months of teasing with short videos and photos of Carr on a music video set throughout the summer -- we were finally graced with a full music video today, and it did not disappoint.

Jean jacket-clad Carr is seen serving 2001-era *NSYNC Justin Timberlake (after he ditched the ramen-noodle hair and got hip with a buzz cut) with a falsetto that only dogs and ultra-Raiders fans can hear as he plays to the camera in front of a slick car that is inexplicably parked in front of a jungle. Let's just say there are a lot of unanswered questions.

How many music videos have you seen with that setup?

This masterpiece was facilitated by the Educational Employees Credit Union based in Fresno, who convinced a lot of Carr fans that he was, in fact, releasing some serious pop music at some point during 2017. As much as everyone would love that, this video might be even better.

"Oh it literally took us a couple of hours," Carr said, almost laughing during a press conference Wednesday. "All of the takes were because I kept laughing -- I couldn't take myself seriously."

Did we mention the best part? The jean jacket has fringe sleeves, that's right, fringe sleeves. You'll just have to see it to believe it.

When asked if he kept the jacket, Carr giggled and responded, "I didn't keep it no -- gosh no. As soon as we walked in and we had our little dressing rooms, me and my brother looked at that jacket and I was like, 'I really hope that's not the one,' and sure enough it was."


Not to be outshined by baby brother, Carr's brother David shows up with a Timberlake look of his own -- think "Sexyback," suit, tie, and attitude.

The two trade the spotlight toward the end of the video as back-up dancers edge in and out of frame, adding a greater amount of grandiosity than ever before. And we couldn't get enough.

Carr's sense of humor has influenced fans' takes on his wild, miniature journey into pop stardom.

Here's the full video for Carr's "debut single:" "A Bank I Can Trust," available on iTunes (just kidding.)

We want to extend many thanks to the EECU for this glorious gift.

Click here for more majestic music from Derek Carr.
