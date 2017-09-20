<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2437684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

We know Derek Carr as an invaluable quarterback, infallible leader, and an all-around good guy on and off the field -- but we've never seen him like this. Thanks to the credit union that gave us this glorious gift. (KGO)