VIDEO: Ex-Warrior JaVale McGee talks leaving the Bay, LeBron on ESPYS red carpet

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --Former Warrior and ABC7 favorite JaVale McGee stopped to talk with Sports Director Larry Beil about leaving the Golden State Warriors, what he's excited about in L.A. and playing with LeBron James instead of fighting against him.
