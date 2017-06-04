VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 2 win on ABC7's 'After the Game'

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2065609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann caught up with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who returned to the bench for the Warriors Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Sunday. The Dubs coach, who has been out since April with back issues, helped spark the Warriors to a 132-113 win.