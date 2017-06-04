AFTER THE GAME

VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 2 win on ABC7's 'After the Game'

Warriors star Draymond Green speaks to ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann on "After the Game" on Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row.

The Warriors are leading the NBA Finals 2-0 after a Game 2 win over the Cavs -- things are looking good for Dub Nation.

FULL INTERVIEW: Steve Kerr returns to coach Warriors in NBA Finals
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann caught up with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who returned to the bench for the Warriors Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Sunday. The Dubs coach, who has been out since April with back issues, helped spark the Warriors to a 132-113 win.

FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Brown speaks after Warriors Game 2 win
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown spoke exclusively with ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann about Steve Kerr's return, and the Warriors 132-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

FULL INTERVIEW: Warriors' Draymond Green speaks after Game 2 win
EMBED More News Videos

Draymond Green spoke 1-on-1 with ABC7 sports anchor Mike Shumann to talk about the Warriors Game 2 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

Get full highlights, interviews with players, and expert insight on ABC7's "After the Game" following each game in the series.

Click here for full coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballNBAnba finalsgamesstephen currylebron jamesGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavalierssteve kerrafter the gameOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Steve Kerr coaching Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals
Warriors beat Cavs 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
FULL INTERVIEW: Warriors' Draymond Green speaks after Game 2 win
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Brown speaks after Warriors Game 2 win
More Sports
Top Stories
Warriors beat Cavs 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
Historic Berkeley church reopens after devastating fire
Study: Texas has highest maternal mortality rate
Islamic State reportedly claims responsibility for London attacks
After 'horrific' London attack, Trump says 'bloodshed must end'
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in San Leandro
Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert: How to help
Show More
Steve Kerr returns to coach Warriors in NBA Finals
FULL INTERVIEW: Warriors' Draymond Green speaks after Game 2 win
FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Brown speaks after Warriors Game 2 win
London responds to terror attack: 'We can't live in fear'
Ariana Grande makes emotional return to Manchester stage
More News
Photos
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
PHOTOS: NBA Finals kick off at Oracle Arena
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos