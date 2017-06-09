VIDEOS: Warriors, experts discuss Game 4 loss on ABC7's 'After the Game'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2078858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Sports Reporter Mike Shumann spoke to Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins after the Dubs' heated Game 4 loss to the Cavs in Cleveland.

ABC7 Sports Reporter Mike Shumann spoke to ESPN's Marc Spears after the Dubs' heated Game 4 loss to the Cavs in Cleveland.

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row.The Dubs are still leading the Finals 3-1 after a heated Game 4 loss against the Cavs in Cleveland -- but things are still looking good for Dub Nation.