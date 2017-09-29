Warriors 'connected jersey' shows you player stats

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors' new NBA "connected" jersey gives you player statistics, and more using an app on your cellphone.
Here's how it works - after you download the app, use your cellphone to scan the tag embedded in the jersey, and get get access to special NBA experiences, highlights and special gear.
The Warriors team store at Oracle Arena opened at 7 a.m. Friday to give fans a chance to buy Nike's new NBA Connected Jersey.
All the info you need to know about the Dubs' new #NikexNBA Connected Jersey » https://t.co/vzmcGFAwtP pic.twitter.com/FwIqK8554T— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) September 29, 2017
The Warriors play their first preseason game Saturday night at Oracle Arena.
