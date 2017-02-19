SPORTS

Warriors 'Dance Cam Mom' brings boogie to NBA All-Star game in New Orleans

EMBED </>More News Videos

There was just as much fun happening on the court as in the stands as four Warriors played in the All-Star game on the court and another performed in the arena. (KGO-TV)

By
NEW ORLEANS (KGO) --
The Battle of the West versus the East took place in New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game.

VIDEO: Learn the 'Splash Brothers' dance with Warriors 'Dance Cam Mom'

There was just as much fun happening on the court as in the stands as four Warriors played in the All-Star game on the court and another performed in the arena.

VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with 'Dance Cam Mom'

Watch the video in the player above for the full story on the Golden State Warriors "Dance Cam Mom."

Click here for more of ABC7 Sports' stories, photos and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballfunny videodancesteve kerrstephen curryLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Anthony Davis breaks Wilt's All-Star scoring record, earns MVP honors
Sources: Kings strongly considering trading DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans
Marchand's OT goal helps Bruins beat Sharks 2-1
One reunion alley-oop can't heal Westbrook-Durant split
More Sports
Top Stories
Crews race against storm to save power lines from Orinda mudslide
Uber CEO calls for investigation after report of sexual harrassment
Rain back in Bay Area, cities prepare
Flood fears renewed as another storm aims for California
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
Strong storm to dump rain from the North Bay to the South
VIDEO: Water flows into iconic Lake Berryessa Glory Hole
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr grooves with 'Dance Cam Mom'
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday morning
Oakland heavy metal show canceled over police concerns
Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says
More News
Top Video
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
Crews race against storm to save power lines from Orinda mudslide
Flood fears renewed as another storm aims for California
VIDEO: Learn the 'Splash Brothers' dance with Warriors 'Dance Cam Mom'
More Video