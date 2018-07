Warriors draft pick Jacob Evans III signs contract

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State first-round draft pick Jacob Evans III has signed his contract and is set to play in the summer league with the two-time reigning NBA champions.The Warriors selected the 6-foot-6 guard/forward with the 28th overall pick out of Cincinnati and formally introduced him at a news conference last week, his proud family in attendance.Evans averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.14 steals during his three-year career at Cincinnati. He says he can't wait to learn from all the superstars around him, such as Stephen Curry Draymond Green and Klay Thompson . Evans called the Warriors "probably the greatest team ever in NBA history."Summer league was set to begin Monday in Sacramento, California.