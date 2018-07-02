SPORTS
Warriors draft pick Jacob Evans III signs contract

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State first-round draft pick Jacob Evans III has signed his contract and is set to play in the summer league with the two-time reigning NBA champions.

The Warriors selected the 6-foot-6 guard/forward with the 28th overall pick out of Cincinnati and formally introduced him at a news conference last week, his proud family in attendance.

Evans averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.14 steals during his three-year career at Cincinnati. He says he can't wait to learn from all the superstars around him, such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Evans called the Warriors "probably the greatest team ever in NBA history."

Summer league was set to begin Monday in Sacramento, California.
