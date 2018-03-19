SPORTS
Warriors' Draymond Green says pelvic contusion injury 'not serious'

SAN ANTONIO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green left midway through the second quarter of Monday's 89-75 loss to theSan Antonio Spurs with a pelvic contusion that he said is "not serious."

The injury occurred when Green took an inadvertent knee below the belt from Spurs guard Danny Green.

"It'll be fine," the forward told reporters after the game. "I think it's just kind of something that's kind of at the peak right now, but it's calmed down a little bit since it happened. So, it's not that serious."

The three-time All-Star underwent an X-ray at halftime and the results came back negative. Green said he doesn't expect to miss any time.

"I don't think so, but I don't know," he said. "I'll just go day by day and see if it improves over the next couple of days. But I don't think so."

Green played 12 minutes and was 0-for-4 from the field.

Golden State was already without its other All-Star players --Stephen Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (hand).

The Warriors' next game won't be until Friday when they host theHawks.Green is of the belief that it's more than enough time for the pain to subside in order to continue playing.

"[The pain] just never really settled down," Green said. "Usually, when you get hit low, it kind of settles down over the course of a couple of minutes. It just didn't stop settling down. It's all good, though. I'll be all right."

