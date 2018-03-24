SPORTS
Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffers Grade 2 MCL sprain

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in three weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, the team announced Saturday.

The timetable means Curry could return near the start of playoffs.

Curry, who returned to the lineup Friday after missing six games because of a right ankle injury, suffered the new injury late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The incident occurred when teammate JaVale McGee elevated for a block attempt and ended up falling on the left leg of Curry. The two-time NBA MVP immediately began hopping and then limping in pain.

Curry struggled to get to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Said McGee:"I was just trying to block a shot and I ran into him."

Curry, who played 25 minutes and scored 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting, was playing his first game in low-top shoes. He normally wears a mid- or high-top shoe as well as braces during competition because of his history with ankle injuries.

The Warriors are hobbling as they approach the postseason. Klay Thompson (hand fracture), Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and Kevin Durant (rib contusion) are all sidelined.

For the season, the 30-year-old Curry is averaging 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

ESPN's Chris Haynes contributed to this report.

