Warriors poised to welcome back Stephen Curry later this week

The Golden State Warriors have announced that All-Star point guard Stephen Curry has been cleared for full-contact practice after examination by the team physician on Tuesday.

The Warriors said in a release that Curry is "making good progress" on his return from an ankle injury and will rejoin them starting with practice on Wednesday. The team added that the goal is for him to "play later this week."

ESPN's Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne reported Monday night that Curry was targeting a return to action against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Curry tweaked his right ankle on March 8 at home while playing the San Antonio Spurs. It was his fourth ankle injury of the season. He did not travel with the club for its three road contests. He has instead remained in the Bay Area with the team's head performance therapist, Chelsea Lane, to receive treatment.

The defending champs have been cautious in their handling of Curry. He has had a history of ankle issues, and although his latest scare was not considered serious, they wanted to give him ample time to recover with the postseason around the corner. The Warriors are 13-8 when Curry has been sidelined this season, compared to the 40-10 record when he's in the lineup.

He is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a shade under 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.

