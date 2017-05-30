Warriors warn of counterfeit tickets for NBA Finals

The Warriors third straight finals appearance is generating a lot of excitement, but also strong warnings about counterfeit tickets and merchandise.The Warriors issued a fraud alert Tuesday about fake tickets for sale on third party websites like Craigslist.At every game during the regular season, an average of 40 fans arrived at the gate t find that their tickets were fake and they could not get in.During the Finals the team expects even more fans to arrive with high-priced phony tickets.That has led to heartbreak in the past.