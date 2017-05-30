Warriors warn of counterfeit tickets for NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Warriors third straight finals appearance is generating a lot of excitement, but also strong warnings about counterfeit tickets and merchandise.
The Warriors issued a fraud alert Tuesday about fake tickets for sale on third party websites like Craigslist.
At every game during the regular season, an average of 40 fans arrived at the gate t find that their tickets were fake and they could not get in.
During the Finals the team expects even more fans to arrive with high-priced phony tickets.
That has led to heartbreak in the past.
Watch the NBA Finals on ABC7 starting Thursday, May 7.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on The Golden State Warriors.