GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors warn of counterfeit tickets for NBA Finals

This is an undated image of a pair of fake Golden State Warriors tickets. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Warriors third straight finals appearance is generating a lot of excitement, but also strong warnings about counterfeit tickets and merchandise.

The Warriors issued a fraud alert Tuesday about fake tickets for sale on third party websites like Craigslist.

At every game during the regular season, an average of 40 fans arrived at the gate t find that their tickets were fake and they could not get in.

During the Finals the team expects even more fans to arrive with high-priced phony tickets.

That has led to heartbreak in the past.
Watch the NBA Finals on ABC7 starting Thursday, May 7.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on The Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsbasketballNBAfraudticketsticket buying appticketmasterOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Cavs arrive in San Francisco to face Warriors in NBA Finals
Kevin Durant's special shoe only for sale while he's on court for Game 1
Cavs' Kevin Love: We're defending champs, not Finals underdogs
LeBron James to lean on experience in latest Finals challenge vs. Warriors
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland appealing MLB's brawl bans
Strickland gets 6-game suspension after brawl, Harper gets 4
Derek Carr says he won't talk contract extension once training camp begins
Miller: Dear Bryce Harper -- what were you thinking?!
More Sports
Top Stories
'Incident' involving man with 'weapon' at Orlando airport
Elderly evacuated from SF residence after artillery shells found
Strickland gets 6-game suspension after brawl, Harper gets 4
Cal-OSHA investigating water park where boy flew off slide
Jury finds Napa couple guilty of first-degree murder in death of girl
OPD investigating fatal shooting in East Oakland
Cavs arrive in San Francisco to face Warriors in NBA Finals
Show More
SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon
Blue whale on Bolinas beach will be left to decompose
2 teens killed in Alameda rollover crash identified
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Wakefield HS investigating teddy bear hanging by noose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos