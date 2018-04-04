Warriors working multiyear deal with PG Quinn Cook

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Golden State Warriors and point guard Quinn Cook have entered into serious discussions on a multiyear deal that would convert his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, league sources tell ESPN.
In what will be the first deal of its kind, a two-year guaranteed pact is being ironed out and is expected to completed before the April 10 deadline in order for Cook to be playoff-eligible, sources tell ESPN.
The two-way contracts were introduced this season, allowing for a combined NBA and G League affiliate contract as part of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement. Two-way players are not eligible to compete in the playoffs.
Cook, 25, is expected to be the first player in history to turn a two-way contract into postseason invite.
Golden State, which has 15 guaranteed contracts on its roster, will have to waive a player to make room for Cook. The 6-foot-1 guard has scored in double digits in 11 consecutive games.
When Stephen Curry reinjured his ankle, sidelining him for the next month or so, Cook's value to the team increased expeditiously. He will enter postseason play at the team's starting point guard.
