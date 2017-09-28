HOUSTON, Texas --It's been one month since Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation across the Houston area. Already a fan favorite, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson decided to do something that left a group of NRG Stadium workers in tears.
In a video posted by the Texans, Watson donated his first NFL game check to three cafeteria workers who were impacted by Harvey.
"I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out, some type of way," Watson told the workers.
"Thank you so much," they replied.
As Watson and other Houstonians have proved, giving back to those in need is the strongest reminder that we're all #HoustonStrong.