SPORTS
espn

Wide receiver Demetris Robertson leaving Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is leaving theCaliforniaprogram after two years, he announced Thursday.

Robertson tweeted that he has "decided not to continue my education and football career" at Cal due to personal matters. The tweet didn't elaborate and it didn't say what Robertson will do next.

Robertson had seven catches for 70 yards and two runs for 40 yards and a touchdown in two games last season beforesurgery for a lower-body injury ended his year. Robertson had 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman for the Golden Bears in 2016.
Related Topics:
sportsespncalifornia golden bearscollege footballdemetrius robertsoncal
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
With call-up by A's, Edwin Jackson to join record-tying 13th team
San Jose Earthquakes end Real Salt Lake's home win streak
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Ilya Kovalchuk picks the Kings: Now what?
Martini gets 1st big league hit, Athletics top White Sox 7-6
More Sports
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News