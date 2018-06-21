BERKELEY, Calif. -- Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is leaving theCaliforniaprogram after two years, he announced Thursday.
Robertson tweeted that he has "decided not to continue my education and football career" at Cal due to personal matters. The tweet didn't elaborate and it didn't say what Robertson will do next.
Robertson had seven catches for 70 yards and two runs for 40 yards and a touchdown in two games last season beforesurgery for a lower-body injury ended his year. Robertson had 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman for the Golden Bears in 2016.
Wide receiver Demetris Robertson leaving Cal
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories