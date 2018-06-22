The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway!The first week saw some exciting upsets, including Croatia beating Argentina and Mexico beating Germany. Mexico's victory made Germany the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup.Other highlights included Denmark's tie with Australia and France's 1-0 win over Peru to ensure their advance to the knock-out stage.On Friday, Brazil beat Costa Rica with two late goals to stay alive and knock out Costa Rica.