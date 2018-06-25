SPORTS

WORLD CUP 2018 PHOTOS: England vs. Panama, Mexico vs. South Korea and more thrilling game highlights

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Panama's Abdiel Arroyo, and England's Danny Rose fight for the ball during the group G match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Darko Bandic/AP Photo)</span></div>
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway!

Group play continued over the weekend. Mexico snagged a win against South Korea on Saturday after its thrilling upset of Germany in its first match.

Of the seven teams with two wins so far, Mexico is the only one not to have secured its spot in the round of 16. That's because Mexico's group, Group F, could potentially wind up with a three-way tie. If Mexico loses its match to Sweden on Wednesday and Germany beats South Korea, three teams would have six points. This would send the group to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential.

Other Saturday winners included Belgium (5-2 over Tunisia) and Germany (2-1 over Sweden).

Day 11 of play saw England securing its spot in the round of 16 with an impressive six goals to Panama's one. Also on Sunday, Colombia beat Poland 3-0 and Senegal tied with Japan.

This week there will be four more days of group matches. Knockout play begins with the round of 16 on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cupfifa world cupsocceru.s. & world
SPORTS
Jerry Rice on how he stays fit in his 50s
A's turn to well-traveled Jackson to start against Tigers
Pence's 2-run double in 11th lifts Giants over Padres 3-2
Moncada powers White Sox past Athletics 10-3
With call-up by A's, Edwin Jackson to join record-tying 13th team
More Sports
Top Stories
Raging Lake County fire prompts thousands of evacuations
Fire captain killed, firefighter in stable after shooting at SoCal senior living facility
Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after reports of shooting
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Celebrities who have passed away recently
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
Trump says undocumented immigrants should 'immediately' return without due process
Homeland Security says it has 'well-established' plan to reunite immigrant families
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
More News