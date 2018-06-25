The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway!Group play continued over the weekend. Mexico snagged a win against South Korea on Saturday after its thrilling upset of Germany in its first match.Of the seven teams with two wins so far, Mexico is the only one not to have secured its spot in the round of 16. That's because Mexico's group, Group F, could potentially wind up with a three-way tie. If Mexico loses its match to Sweden on Wednesday and Germany beats South Korea, three teams would have six points. This would send the group to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential.Other Saturday winners included Belgium (5-2 over Tunisia) and Germany (2-1 over Sweden).Day 11 of play saw England securing its spot in the round of 16 with an impressive six goals to Panama's one. Also on Sunday, Colombia beat Poland 3-0 and Senegal tied with Japan.This week there will be four more days of group matches. Knockout play begins with the round of 16 on Saturday.