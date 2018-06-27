WORLD CUP

World Cup watch party held at Avaya Stadium in San Jose

A watch party was held for the World Cup fans at Avaya Stadium Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A watch party was held for the World Cup fans at Avaya Stadium Wednesday.

The Mexico-Sweden match was a big draw early as more than 3,000 fans packed the stadium to watch.

The party attracted San Jose's vice mayor, who brought her family out to watch.

"Today was a very easy routine. We were up and out of the house in less than 20 minutes, so you know that sports motivates even the youngest of your children," San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrascho said.

The San Jose Earthquakes have hosted a number of watch parties since the World Cup began.

Even they were surprised by the big turnout. "In total for the first two weeks, we've had 15,000 people come through the stadium to watch games. Shows there's passion in our community here, outside of the United States team," Jared Shawlee with the Earthquakes said.
