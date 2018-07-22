1 killed in stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland

A detailed BART service advisory has been issued: https://t.co/G8Clxd8beX — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 23, 2018

One person was killed in a stabbing on a BART platform at the MacArthur station Sunday night. One other person was injured in the stabbing.The alert came over at 9:49 p.m., and did not provide an estimated reopening time for the station, a major BART transfer point. Other details were not immediately available.