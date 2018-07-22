BART

1 killed in stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland

One person was killed in a stabbing on a BART platform at the MacArthur station Sunday night. One other person was injured in the stabbing. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
One person was killed in a stabbing on a BART platform at the MacArthur station Sunday night. One other person was injured in the stabbing.
The alert came over at 9:49 p.m., and did not provide an estimated reopening time for the station, a major BART transfer point. Other details were not immediately available.
