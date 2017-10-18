SFPD

Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run

A San Francisco police officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Turk Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by ABC7 News Reporter Vic Lee )

by Lyanne Melendez and Vic Lee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Emergency crews responded after a San Francisco police officer was hit by a vehicle on Turk Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

VIDEO: SF police give update after cop hit by car
San Francisco police held a brief news conference on Wednesday after an officer was badly injured in a hit-and-run.



A source tells ABC7 News that the police officer was on a bicycle when the incident occurred.

The hit-and-run occurred shortly after 12:20 p.m. when officers from the department's Tenderloin station were investigating a possible firearm violation on Turk Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, police Sgt. Mike Andraychak said.

Officers saw a suspect who was in a vehicle and possibly armed with a weapon, and when the suspect noticed the officers, he struck an officer on a bicycle, Andraychak said.

The suspect fled while the officer was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery this afternoon, according to Andraychak.

The suspect vehicle was eventually found near Buena Vista Park, about 2 miles away from the site of the hit-and-run. The suspect was taken into custody hours later.

The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.


Officials said the condition of the officer is unknown at this time.


A shelter in place was ordered at 1:30 p.m. but after searching Buena Vista Park they lifted the order.

Police say that they have found the suspects car but the suspect is still on the run.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
