Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter to be arraigned in San Jose

Oliver Juinio is seen in this undated mugshot. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Oliver Juinio, the 27-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting an Oakland probationary firefighter and injuring another Thursday night in San Jose, will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Juinio was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder and attempted murder charges. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. a the Hal of Justice in San Jose.

Police say Juinio walked up to a group of men in front of the Taylor Street market and fired two shots, hitting both men. Police said the probationary firefighter who was killed was 30 years old and the other was 26 years old.

Both probationary firefighters were taken to the hospital where one died and the other remains in stable condition.

Police said the group of firefighters were at an event at Gordon Biersch Thursday just before the shooting broke out in the area at 9:30 p.m., but it is unclear at this time if the two victims were at the event.

"This is a safe neighborhood. Like I said, this is usually a nice event, well attended, family oriented, I see people walking their dogs here,so it seems to be a random act of violence," San Jose Police Department Lt. Lisa Gannon said.

Police said it doesn't appear like there's a relationship between the shooter and the victims.

San Jose police, San Jose fire, Oakland fire, and units from other departments led a procession on Highway 280 near Meridian Avenue and headed toward Valley Medical Center.


Both Oakland firefighters were part of the graduating class in April, so they were only on the job a few months.
