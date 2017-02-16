ABC7 KGO-TV Video duplication and footage licensing

We make certain footage available to be licensed in television programming, documentaries, feature films, educational projects, corporate films, web-based projects and more.
We also make some of our news stories available to embed on your website. When you see stories with video on our site, you can click the "EMBED" button below the video player to access the code.
VIDEO DUPLICATION
Private use DVD's of KGO-TV news stories within the last three months and 7Live segments dating back to 2007 are available for purchase at $50 per copy (add $15 if requesting Fedex express shipping). Older archived footage is generally available for commercial licensing only.
To request a DVD:
- Complete the VIDEO REQUEST FORM. Or, if you would like a request form sent to you, please email KGO-TV.Video@abc.com or call 415-954-7369 and provide your name, address, and phone number.
- Mail the complete form along with a signed credit card authorization form or a check (payable to KGO-TV) to KGO-TV Video Duplicating, 900 Front Street, San Francisco, CA 94111. If paying by credit card, please return only by mail or fax to 415-954-7289. Please do not send credit card information via email.
All requests are processed within two weeks of payment and are mailed via USPS (unless express shipping is requested).
FOOTAGE LICENSING
Licensing is required for commercial, internet, or any shared use of KGO-TV footage. Our footage may not be used in connection with the exploitation, advertising, publicity or promotion of the program licensee. The license is intended for sharing our story "as is", without any implied endorsement by KGO-TV.
Licensing Process
Submit: Submit your request with the FOOTAGE LICENSING FORM. Or, if you would like a request form sent to you, please email KGO-TV.Video@abc.com or call 415-954-7369 and provide your name, address, and phone number.
Review: A KGO-TV video licensing representative will contact you to discuss your project and review your request. Please allow up to two weeks for a reply, as this department is not staffed daily. We appreciate your patience.
Research: If research is required to locate the footage (i.e. specific subjects, dates or content), a research fee (payable in advance) will be charged.
Screener: For a fee payable in advance, a screener can be sent with an onscreen image, time-code, electronically via Relayit.net or by mail on DVD or tape.
License: KGO-TV will email a license agreement and a licensing invoice to the requestor. The signed license agreement should be emailed to KGO-TV.Video@abc.com and the invoice with payment information must be mailed or faxed to 415-954-7289. (Please do not email credit card information.) License rights will be granted once the license is duly signed by both parties and paid in full to KGO-TV.
Payment: Invoice payment can be made via check or credit card. Complete the payment information section on the invoice and faxed to 415-954-7289 or mail a check (payable to KGO-TV) with the invoice to KGO-TV Video Licensing, 900 Front Street, San Francisco, CA 94111.
Master: Upon receipt of full payment, KGO-TV will send the fully executed license agreement and the master (in the file format requested) to licensee electronically via Relayit.net or by mail on DVD or tape
Use: The licensed footage is yours to use per the terms of the agreement. There are no refunds or credits for unused footage.
Fees
- Research: Varies depending on the complexity and length of research required.
- Screener: $150-$350 based on project.
- License: Varies depending on the title/material requested, rights required and the volume of footage used.
- Other: A 50% "kill" fee applies to all projects.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address
KGO-TV Video Duplication & Licensing
900 Front Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
KGO-TV.Video@abc.com
Phone
415-954-7369
Fax
415-954-7289
Attn: KGO-TV/DT Video Duplication & Licensing