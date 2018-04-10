TECHNOLOGY

Apple says worldwide facilities now completely powered by clean energy

Apple has turned into an all-green company as all locations worldwide are now powered with clean energy, according to the company.

That includes retail stores, offices, data centers and other facilities in 43 countries.

The achievement was accomplished in part by Apple investments into solar and wind farms near many of its data centers, as well as the large solar installation on its Apple Park headquarters.

