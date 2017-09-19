ROBOTS

Crime-fighting robots expanding universe

A Knightscope crime-fighting robot is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
The march continues toward a world where robots will be integrated into human efforts to fight crime.

Knightscope, based in Mountain View, revealed two new robots this morning that will expand its early foothold in a few shopping malls and commercial buildings. The K1 is a stationary robot that can be equipped with wave-emitting technology to identify concealed or chemical weapons. It is designed for high-volume, high-traffic areas such as airports or offices where people would file past the robot.

The new K7 is a dune-buggy looking mobile vehicle that can be deployed in large areas that need patrolling, such as oil or gas fields. These new robots join two existing ones that are mobile and have already been seen in Bay Area shopping malls.

The K1 weighs 150 pounds and is 5' 2" tall. The mobile K7 is 4'7" tall and weighs 770 pounds. Both models will be deployed in 2018.

Knightscope offers these devices as part of a "security-as-a-service" model. It charges about $7 an hour for comprehensive security monitoring.

David Louie will have more on this story later today on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyrobotscrimecrime fighterspolicegadgetsbusinesssilicon valleycomputersMountain View
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROBOTS
SF supervisor moves to ban robots from sidewalks
Concord considering robot delivery pilot program
San Francisco keeping an eye on robots
UC Berkeley lab builds robot that can pick up objects
More robots
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch Disrupt gets visit from 'Silicon Valley' star
SF supervisor moves to ban robots from sidewalks
New Sonoma County court system leaves public defender frustrated
New innovative products unveiled at the Hax demo in SF
More Technology
Top Stories
7.1 magnitude quake kills 42, collapses buildings in Mexico
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
School canceled at Larkspur's Redwood High after bomb scare
Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin
'Put the panic back in Hispanic:' Pep rally sign causing controversy
At UN, Trump threatens total destruction of North Korea
Officer's receipt printed with expletive at Torrance Pieology
Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves
Show More
Hurricane Maria lashes Dominica, now menaces other islands
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Funeral held for San Francisco fire battalion chief
Man gives boy $20 for toys after death of grandson
Report: Bay Area freeway congestion hits new record
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
More Photos