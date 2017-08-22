TECHNOLOGY

From sound bars to cinema audio magic, Dolby Laboratories showcased its newest technologies during its annual Dolby Day. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
From sound bars to cinema audio magic, Dolby Laboratories showcased its newest technologies during its annual Dolby Day. Dolby is home to approximately 100 labs in 60,000 square feet of space, working to develop technologies to improve your entertainment experience.

Dolby's largest new project, the Dolby Cinema, features a redesigned approach to sound engineering called Atmos.

"We seek to understand whether our innovation is, in fact, a pallet that they can engineer with to tell a better story," said Kevin Yeaman, CEO, and President of Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Atmos has been incorporated into other home products, such as sound bars and the built-in speakers on the Huawei Matebook X. The labs though, study more than just sound. Dolby Vision has improved its software by creating intense detail with vivid colors.

"Just the right amount of blue, just the right amount of green, not too much, not too little, maximizes the experience," said Roland Vlaicu, Vice President of Dolby Vision.

Chief Scientist Poppy Crum focuses on researching human responses to entertainment technologies.

"We're also measuring heart rate and galvanic skin response," said Crum. "We can pick up information about your anticipation and how engaged you are in content."

According to Crum, monitoring this information has provided a pivotal point in immersive technologies.

Yeaman described, "By focusing on the science and the engineering of sight and sound, we can create and enable these immersive experiences."
